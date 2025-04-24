Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,524 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Synovus Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

