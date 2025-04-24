Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 113,382 Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

KBWB stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.4118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

