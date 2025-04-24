Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 965,981 Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 965,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of MHF opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

