Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $65.62 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

