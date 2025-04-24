Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,000.

Get Duolingo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Duolingo by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total transaction of $3,914,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185.12. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total transaction of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,868 shares of company stock worth $31,897,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $370.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.