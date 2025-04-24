Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 128,759 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.12%.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

