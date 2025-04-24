Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 208,264 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,000.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 62.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 53,222 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.