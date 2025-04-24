Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 359,628 Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 359,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,128,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.49% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.