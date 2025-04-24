Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $6.51 Million in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 139,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Global Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global Partners alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global Partners by 9,171.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 4,555.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,818,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Stock Up 3.8 %

Global Partners stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 122.31%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Partners

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark Romaine sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $118,661.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,063.88. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.