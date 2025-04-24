Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $6.57 Million in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 360,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.40% of PagerDuty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,915,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 100,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 285.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 936,257 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,220. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.06. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.