Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $6.60 Million in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 232,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.49% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,115,000. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 53,319 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $381.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

