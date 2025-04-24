Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $7.17 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Celanese at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after purchasing an additional 34,658 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 29.0% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $169.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

