Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $6.51 Million Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,612.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 566,894 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after purchasing an additional 62,265 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,145.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 416,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,038,000 after purchasing an additional 382,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter.

EAT stock opened at $158.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.07.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $1,253,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,259.20. This represents a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brinker International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.53.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

