Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $6.55 Million Investment in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Blackbaud at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $302.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.41 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

