Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $6.57 Million Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 214,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Highwoods Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 537.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 485,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 409,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,130,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,155,000 after buying an additional 908,401 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,655 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

