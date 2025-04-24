Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $6.82 Million Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,182 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 5,742.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.47.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $184.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.93. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

