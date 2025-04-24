Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $6.83 Million Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 337,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Pan American Silver as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,726,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,920,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 488,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 48,419 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

