Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Equity LifeStyle Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Shares of ELS opened at $62.88 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $327.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.74%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

