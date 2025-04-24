Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 162,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 109,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 69,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of IPKW opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.4852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

