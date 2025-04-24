Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 924,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Janus International Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Janus International Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of JBI opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $931.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

