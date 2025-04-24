Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 341,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,178,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 505,634 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,828,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 61.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,433,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,410,000 after purchasing an additional 196,619 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,082,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,416,000 after purchasing an additional 156,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,218.48. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.05.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

