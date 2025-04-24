Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 875,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Profound Medical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Profound Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ PROF opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $140.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.68. Profound Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
About Profound Medical
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.
