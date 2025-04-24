Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of A. O. Smith as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of AOS opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,562.85. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at $180,471.85. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

