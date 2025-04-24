Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 145,451 Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Employers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Employers alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $8,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Employers by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 126,186 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Employers by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after buying an additional 48,844 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,262,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Price Performance

Employers stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.48%.

Insider Transactions at Employers

In related news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $70,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,963.24. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,087. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,385 shares of company stock valued at $276,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.