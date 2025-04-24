Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 180,187 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 180,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AB. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AB. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $41.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 112.90%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

