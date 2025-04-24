Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 58,369 JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1,530.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $110.70 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $101.63 and a 1 year high of $124.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average is $116.64. The company has a market capitalization of $376.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.90.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

