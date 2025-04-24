Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $6.48 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,000.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,064,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after buying an additional 100,788 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.