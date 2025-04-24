Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $6.50 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 299,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 127,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 360,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 44,557 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.