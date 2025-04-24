Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $6.82 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of UGI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in UGI by 7.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 88.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UGI by 10.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 630,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
UGI Stock Down 0.1 %
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UGI Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
