Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $46,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,157.86. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $582.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile



Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

