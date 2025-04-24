Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nova by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nova by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nova by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nova from $310.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.60.

Nova Stock Performance

Nova stock opened at $181.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $154.00 and a one year high of $289.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.19.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $194.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

