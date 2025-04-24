Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 492,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,360,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051,379 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH increased its position in Oscar Health by 5,711.6% during the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 4,473,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,872 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,292,000 after buying an additional 3,544,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,088,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after buying an additional 835,144 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.
Oscar Health Price Performance
OSCR opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oscar Health
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.