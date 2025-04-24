Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 42,000 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 415.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,675,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,720,000 after buying an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,080,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 212,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 167,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 162,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

XT stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $64.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

