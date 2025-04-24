Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 56,400 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 714,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,344,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,988 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.34 million, a P/E ratio of 88.02 and a beta of 1.63. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Aurora Cannabis had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

