Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 64,300 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 674,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

