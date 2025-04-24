Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 392,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecovyst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,926,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,476,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,514,000 after buying an additional 67,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 55,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,401,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 557,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECVT opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECVT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

