Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Valhi were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Valhi by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valhi by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valhi by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 322.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Stock Performance

VHI stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Valhi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $460.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.90 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 4.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Valhi Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

