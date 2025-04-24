Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 730.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Arcos Dorados worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

ARCO stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.