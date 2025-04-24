Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 885.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 48,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,180,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,252,000 after buying an additional 194,585 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VDE opened at $112.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.98. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

