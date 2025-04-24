Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 221,456 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 330,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 325,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 245,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $62,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,725. This trade represents a 16.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $132.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

