Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,128 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telos by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $200.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

