Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LENSAR were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNSR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LENSAR by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in LENSAR by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 45,920 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of LENSAR by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.56. LENSAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

LENSAR ( NASDAQ:LNSR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.

LNSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered LENSAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of LENSAR in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

