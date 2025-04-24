Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 187.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Life360 were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 432,292 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,995,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 4th quarter worth $5,717,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth $5,134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Life360 by 1,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 118,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Life360
In other Life360 news, Director Mark Goines sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,424. The trade was a 45.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,076,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,847.84. This represents a 32.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,314 shares of company stock worth $7,029,291.
Life360 Stock Performance
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life360 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Life360
Life360 Profile
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Life360
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.