Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 84,301 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,216,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,992,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $83,061,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 888,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $72,970,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 677,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Amedisys stock opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.84. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $594.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

