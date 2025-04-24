Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,090,500 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Butterfly Network worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 27,790.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Butterfly Network by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 185,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $578.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.98.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.