Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 28,200 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

