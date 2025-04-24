Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 30,844 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,844 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 254,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 61,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $16.26 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $272.40 million, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.34.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterCraft Boat

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $241,976.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,752,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,608,552. This represents a 0.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,220 shares of company stock worth $561,969. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

