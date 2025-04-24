Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 855,761 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,488,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,182,000 after acquiring an additional 540,920 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 43.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 687,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,877 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 55.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PK opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

