Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,344,000 after purchasing an additional 211,508 shares during the last quarter. FFG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 159,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 801.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
BATS SMIN opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $802.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.50. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $87.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06.
iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
