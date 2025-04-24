Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,344,000 after purchasing an additional 211,508 shares during the last quarter. FFG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 159,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 801.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS SMIN opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $802.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.50. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $87.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.