Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 8.32%.

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley bought 4,000 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $52,560.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,100. This trade represents a 36.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.